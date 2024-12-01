Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $56.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.