Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,045 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 249,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 124,639 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $37.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.