Private Trust Co. NA Sells 197 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,345. The trade was a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:EL opened at $72.12 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

