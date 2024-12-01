Private Trust Co. NA Sells 289 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 1.23 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $77.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

