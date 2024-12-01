Private Trust Co. NA Sells 367 Shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 250,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $54.39 on Friday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $338.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.