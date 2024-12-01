Private Trust Co. NA Takes $26,000 Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get ON alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ON by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 185,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 60.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 222,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.05.

ON Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ONON opened at $58.33 on Friday. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.65 and a beta of 2.25.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.