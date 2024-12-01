Private Trust Co. NA Takes $34,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 277.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 268,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 44,466 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at about $309,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.