Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

