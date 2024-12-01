Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.47.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

