ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.26. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 236,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

