Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $53.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.57.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on PTGX
Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance
PTGX opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $48.89.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Protagonist Therapeutics
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.