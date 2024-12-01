Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $53.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $78,107.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,275.12. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,000. This trade represents a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,066 shares of company stock worth $10,681,738 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTGX opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

