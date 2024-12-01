Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 43.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

