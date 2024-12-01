Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Qiagen by 104,759.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,583,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,870 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,271,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,184,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 708,533 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,807,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,441,000 after buying an additional 379,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,248,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after buying an additional 353,280 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE QGEN opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on QGEN. HSBC cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

