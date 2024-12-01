Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 4,678,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,625,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quantum Computing Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $721.66 million, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 318.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quantum Computing by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Quantum Computing by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

