Quest Partners LLC Buys 1,124 Shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Korro Bio were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Korro Bio news, CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Korro Bio stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. Korro Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by $0.29. On average, analysts expect that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Korro Bio from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

