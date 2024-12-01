Quest Partners LLC Invests $60,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 117.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Baird R W downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.09%.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

