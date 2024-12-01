Quest Partners LLC Sells 31,788 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,788 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 434.5% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 96,736 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,615,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYCR shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.31.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

