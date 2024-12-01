Quest Partners LLC Sells 382 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Dillard’s Trading Down 1.0 %

DDS opened at $443.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.05 and a 200 day moving average of $398.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.00 and a 12 month high of $476.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $25.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.57%.

Dillard’s Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.