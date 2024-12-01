Quest Partners LLC Takes $69,000 Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CECO. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,495,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 375.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 565,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 446,305 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $11,857,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CECO Environmental by 466.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 312,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 651,526.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 293,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $33.52.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. CECO Environmental’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

