Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 10.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,723,707. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,938. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $145.27 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average is $127.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

