Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

