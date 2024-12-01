Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 3.01.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 717,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 168,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,923.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,161,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,715 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

