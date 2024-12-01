Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.
Several research analysts recently commented on RDW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.
Shares of RDW opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.93. Redwire has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $14.90.
Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.
