Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Redwire Stock Up 3.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDW. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 17.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 496.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Redwire by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDW opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.93. Redwire has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

