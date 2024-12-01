Reviewing Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW N/A N/A N/A Carver Bancorp -9.98% -22.33% -0.57%

Risk and Volatility

FFBW has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FFBW and Carver Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $16.54 million 4.07 $1.51 million N/A N/A Carver Bancorp $28.95 million 0.32 -$2.98 million ($0.83) -2.22

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FFBW has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carver Bancorp.

18.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FFBW beats Carver Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

