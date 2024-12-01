Reviewing Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) and Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A Nissan Chemical 16.28% 16.93% 11.88%

Dividends

Schneider Electric S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Nissan Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nissan Chemical pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and Nissan Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric S.E. 0 2 0 0 2.00 Nissan Chemical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and Nissan Chemical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric S.E. $38.85 billion 3.82 $4.33 billion N/A N/A Nissan Chemical $1.57 billion 2.83 $262.43 million $1.87 17.26

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Chemical.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats Nissan Chemical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches. It also provides access control, controllers, expansion modules, servers and HMIs, fire and security products, sensors, valves and valve actuators, and variable speed and frequency drives; energy management and software solutions; feeder automation, grid automation, and SCADA software products; and medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, substation automation products, and switchgear components. In addition, the company offers critical power and cooling services, data center cooling and software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, security and environmental monitoring, surge protection and power conditioning, and uninterruptible power supply products; and home automation and security, installation materials and systems, light switches, and electrical sockets. Further, the company provides human machine interface, industrial automation software and communication, interface relays, measurement and control relays, measurement and instrumentation products, motion controls and robotics, signaling units, solar and energy storage, power supplies, power protection and transformers, process control and safety, RFID systems, and other industrial automation and control products, as well as PLC, PAC, and dedicated controllers. Schneider Electric S.E.was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid. It also offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses and parks; and drug substances for antiparasite drugs for animals. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a antihypercholesterolemic agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a long-acting calcium channel blocker; APIs and intermediaries; and manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, it develops healthcare, information and communication materials, and environmental and energy materials. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

