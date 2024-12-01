Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 81.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,319 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 12,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 178,475 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 148.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $2,814,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,818.88. This trade represents a 96.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,390. This trade represents a 73.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,870,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $36.08 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.