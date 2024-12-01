Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Revvity worth $15,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity in the second quarter valued at $209,221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Revvity by 3,171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 6.7% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 950,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,994 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Revvity by 139.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 58,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Revvity by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,506,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,276.40. This represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVTY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.58 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.03.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

