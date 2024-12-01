Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,654 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 587,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 50.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 264,010 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 399.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 193,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy Price Performance

Shares of REI opened at $1.53 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $83.27 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,400,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $7,128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,520,643 shares in the company, valued at $57,543,441.66. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ring Energy

(Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

