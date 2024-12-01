Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ryder System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 17.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:R opened at $168.84 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.09 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

