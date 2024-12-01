Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $1.43 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

