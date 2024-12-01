Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 153,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,406,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at $242,433.05. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $195,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $614,825.19. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 369.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $94,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

