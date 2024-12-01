Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$34.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.50.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Desjardins set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

SAP opened at C$26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. Saputo has a one year low of C$25.28 and a one year high of C$32.15. The company has a market cap of C$11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.63%.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Leanne Cutts acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Corporate insiders own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

