Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Drops By 13.8%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,388,300 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 1,610,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Coles Group Price Performance

Shares of Coles Group stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Coles Group has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Coles Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.