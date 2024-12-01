Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Drops By 13.8%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,388,300 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 1,610,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Coles Group Price Performance
Shares of Coles Group stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Coles Group has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $11.70.
Coles Group Company Profile
