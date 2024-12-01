Short Interest in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Declines By 13.9%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 195,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GoodRx Stock Down 0.4 %
GoodRx stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
GoodRx Company Profile
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.
