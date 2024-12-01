Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Grows By 19.9%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 643,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $143.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.93. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

