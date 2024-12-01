Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Grows By 19.9%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 643,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $143.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.93. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
