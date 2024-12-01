Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Drops By 15.6%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.31.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PolyPid stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.89% of PolyPid at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.
