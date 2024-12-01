Short Interest in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Increases By 19.5%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,850,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 19,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOOD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.59.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,930,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,907,290. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,201,164.44. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,685,549 shares of company stock valued at $114,953,194. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

