Short Interest in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Drops By 15.7%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,800 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 502,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Fire Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Fire Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Fire Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Fire Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $775.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.37.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.60. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.