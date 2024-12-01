Short Interest in Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO) Grows By 59.0%

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Xylo Technologies Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ XYLO opened at $3.92 on Friday. Xylo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

About Xylo Technologies

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

