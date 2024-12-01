Short Interest in Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO) Grows By 59.0%

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Xylo Technologies Trading Up 7.4 %
NASDAQ XYLO opened at $3.92 on Friday. Xylo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.
About Xylo Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xylo Technologies
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Xylo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.