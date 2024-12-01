Short Interest in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Drops By 18.8%

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance
Shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
