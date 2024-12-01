Short Interest in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Drops By 18.8%

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

