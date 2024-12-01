Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Expands By 54.2%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZIONO stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cuts Dividend

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5971 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

