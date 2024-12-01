Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 64586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SILA

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Sila Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.