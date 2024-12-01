SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 184.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 576.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJW. Bank of America assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE SJW opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

