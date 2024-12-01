Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SW shares. Citigroup began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $198,258,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SW opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Smurfit Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 672.26%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

