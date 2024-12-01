Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) vs. SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Head to Head Contrast

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 57.8%. SBA Communications pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sotherly Hotels pays out -157.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sotherly Hotels is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 25.76% -13.13% 6.83% Sotherly Hotels 0.92% 3.48% 0.41%

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.3% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of SBA Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SBA Communications and Sotherly Hotels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.66 billion 9.14 $501.81 million $6.34 35.69 Sotherly Hotels $180.09 million 0.10 $3.94 million ($0.33) -2.73

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SBA Communications and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 3 9 1 2.85 Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00

SBA Communications presently has a consensus target price of $257.23, suggesting a potential upside of 13.69%. Sotherly Hotels has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Sotherly Hotels on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

