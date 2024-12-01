SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 183,269 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 204,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

