SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,097 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25,320.8% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,854,000 after purchasing an additional 514,519 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,434,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

GLD stock opened at $245.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.15 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

