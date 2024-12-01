SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Position Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 99.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 984,150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,544,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,474,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,232,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $570,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $699.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

