Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFM. Melius Research began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $154.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average is $101.90. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $155.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $198,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $577,628.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,485,650.88. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,466. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after buying an additional 593,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,107,000 after purchasing an additional 973,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,138,000 after acquiring an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

