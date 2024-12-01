StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.07 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediciNova stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.